Netherlands vs. Ecuador picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Netherlands and Ecuador will look to continue their winning ways at the 2022 World Cup when the two sides meet Friday in Group A. Depending on the result of the early match between Qatar and Senegal, the winner of this contest could already book a spot in the knockout round.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Netherlands vs. Ecuador

Date: Friday, November 25

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Netherlands: -135

Draw: +270

Ecuador: +425

Moneyline pick: Netherlands -135

Netherlands managed to break through Senegal’s defense eventually in the opener, while Ecuador got on the board early against Qatar and never had to face any real pressure. The Dutch have more attacking talent and better defensive depth than Ecuador, so taking them at -135 is solid value. Netherlands should be able to control this game and easily grab three points.