England vs. USA picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

We go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for England vs. USA in the Group Stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

By DKNation Staff
USA v Wales: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Tyler Adams of USA during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between USA and Wales at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

England and USA will renew their rivalry when the two sides meet in Group B of the 2022 World Cup Friday. England are coming off a big win over Iran and will qualify for the knockout round if they win here. The Americans enter this match after a 1-1 draw against Wales and might adjust their strategy depending on the result of the early match.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

England v. USA

Date: Friday, November 25
Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo
Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

England: -195
Draw: +330
USA: +550

Moneyline pick: Draw +330

The Americans might change their tactics a bit depending on how the Wales-Iran game plays out. England might have an off day after hitting shots left and right against Iran in the opener but there’s a real chance USA play a more condensed game and park the bus for long stretches. If USA decide to open up the game more, they might be exposed at the back and England could capitalize. However, a draw doesn’t seem to far fetched Friday.

