England vs. USA picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

England and USA will renew their rivalry when the two sides meet in Group B of the 2022 World Cup Friday. England are coming off a big win over Iran and will qualify for the knockout round if they win here. The Americans enter this match after a 1-1 draw against Wales and might adjust their strategy depending on the result of the early match.
Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
England v. USA
Date: Friday, November 25
Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo
Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock
Odds, picks & predictions
England: -195
Draw: +330
USA: +550
Moneyline pick: Draw +330
The Americans might change their tactics a bit depending on how the Wales-Iran game plays out. England might have an off day after hitting shots left and right against Iran in the opener but there’s a real chance USA play a more condensed game and park the bus for long stretches. If USA decide to open up the game more, they might be exposed at the back and England could capitalize. However, a draw doesn’t seem to far fetched Friday.