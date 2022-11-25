England vs. USA picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

England and USA will renew their rivalry when the two sides meet in Group B of the 2022 World Cup Friday. England are coming off a big win over Iran and will qualify for the knockout round if they win here. The Americans enter this match after a 1-1 draw against Wales and might adjust their strategy depending on the result of the early match.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

England v. USA

Date: Friday, November 25

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

England: -195

Draw: +330

USA: +550

Moneyline pick: Draw +330

The Americans might change their tactics a bit depending on how the Wales-Iran game plays out. England might have an off day after hitting shots left and right against Iran in the opener but there’s a real chance USA play a more condensed game and park the bus for long stretches. If USA decide to open up the game more, they might be exposed at the back and England could capitalize. However, a draw doesn’t seem to far fetched Friday.