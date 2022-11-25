How to watch Tunisia vs. Australia in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues on Saturday as Group D gets things started with Matchday 2. Tunisia and Australia will kick the day off at 5 a.m. ET when they face off from Al Janoub Stadium. You can catch the broadcast on FS1 or Telemundo with livestream options on the Fox Sports app and Peacock.

Tunisia currently sit in second place in Group D with one point after playing to a scoreless draw with Denmark on Matchday 1, and they’ll look to grab a positive result against Australia as they hope to maintain a top two spot. The Tunisians have never advanced past the group stage through all five of their World Cup appearances.

Tunisia are favored to come out on top, priced at +120 on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook. Australia come in as the underdog at +270, with a draw set at +220.

Tunisia vs. Australia

Date: Saturday, November 26

Start time: 5 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.