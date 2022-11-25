 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Poland vs. Saudi Arabia in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Poland and Saudi Arabia face off on Saturday, Nov. 26. We provide live stream and TV info for the Group Stage matchup in the 2022 World Cup.

By Ryan Sanders
QATAR-LUSAIL-2022 WORLD CUP-GROUP C-ARG VS KSA Photo by Xu Zijian/Xinhua via Getty Images

Group C will get their second matchday started on Saturday morning as Poland will look to get their first win of the group stage against Saudi Arabia. The Polish side played a scoreless draw against Mexico on opening day, while Saudi Arabia are still flying high after securing a huge 2-1 upset over Argentina. The Green Falcons currently sit on top of the group and will hope to retain that spot with a positive result against Robert Lewandowski and Poland.

You can catch all the action at 8 a.m. ET on FS1 or Telemundo, with livestream options on the Fox Sports app and Peacock.

Unsurprisingly, Poland are still favored to win with moneyline odds set at -140 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Saudi Arabia come in at +425 while a draw is set at +275.

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia

Date: Saturday, November 26
Start time: 8 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

