How to watch Poland vs. Saudi Arabia in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Group C will get their second matchday started on Saturday morning as Poland will look to get their first win of the group stage against Saudi Arabia. The Polish side played a scoreless draw against Mexico on opening day, while Saudi Arabia are still flying high after securing a huge 2-1 upset over Argentina. The Green Falcons currently sit on top of the group and will hope to retain that spot with a positive result against Robert Lewandowski and Poland.

You can catch all the action at 8 a.m. ET on FS1 or Telemundo, with livestream options on the Fox Sports app and Peacock.

Unsurprisingly, Poland are still favored to win with moneyline odds set at -140 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Saudi Arabia come in at +425 while a draw is set at +275.

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia

Date: Saturday, November 26

Start time: 8 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

