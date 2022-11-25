Tunisia vs. Australia picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Group D gets their second matchday underway on Saturday morning as Tunisia and Australia occupy the early slot to kick things off at 5 a.m. ET. Tunisia currently sit in second place in the group just behind France, and will look for a positive result against Australia to retain a top-two spot.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tunisia vs. Australia

Date: Saturday, November 26

Time: 5 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Tunisia: +120

Draw: +220

Australia: +270

Moneyline pick: Tunisia +120

Tunisia were the heavy underdogs in their first group stage match against Denmark, but they came out and surprised the world as they held the Danish side to a 0-0 draw. They even managed to outshoot Denmark 13-11 overall as they earned a much-needed point to kick off the group stage.

Now the favorites heading into Matchday 2 against Australia, they’ll hope to take all three points and maintain that No. 2 spot in the table. With France expected to beat Denmark later on Saturday, it would put the Tunisian side on the brink of their first-ever knockout round qualification and the Danish side on the ropes with one more match to play.

The Socceroos came out and got an early lead over France thanks to Craig Goodwin, but that didn’t last longer than 20 minutes as the French side responded by scoring four unanswered goals to finish the game 4-1. Australia will look to hold the line against Tunisia and at least grab a point as a loss would eliminate them from knockout round contention, assuming France get the win over Denmark.