Poland vs. Saudi Arabia picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Group C gets their second matchday underway on Saturday as Poland take on Saudi Arabia at 8 a.m. ET. Poland are coming off a scoreless draw against Mexico while Saudi Arabia are still buzzing from their huge 2-1 upset win over Argentina in their opening match. The Green Falcons currently sit at the top of the group table and will look to hold that spot with another upset win over a desperate Polish side.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia

Date: Saturday, November 26

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Poland: -140

Draw: +275

Saudi Arabia: +425

Moneyline pick: Draw +275

As we’ve already seen, anything can happen in this tournament regardless of what the odds say. While Saudi Arabia come in as the heavy underdogs once again, they shouldn’t be counted out as they’ve shown they can hang with the top dogs. They forced Argentina into 10 total offside calls, with seven of those coming in the first half along with three goals that were called off. Nobody knows what the Saudis have planned ahead of their showdown with Poland, but they’ll be looking for another big upset as they hope to secure their first appearance in the knockout rounds since 1994.

I can’t fully back a win for Saudi Arabia ahead of Saturday’s match but a draw seems very feasible after we saw Mexico stifle in their opening match.