Who is the referee for Qatar vs. Senegal Group A match?

Here’s a look at the referee and crew for Qatar vs. Senegal

By DKNation Staff
Referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz during the UEFA Champions League group E match between AC Milan and FC Salzburg at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on November 02, 2022 in Milan, Italy. Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

The World Cup has wrapped up the first round of World Cup group stage matches and opens the second round on Friday. Group A opens the second set of matches with Qatar facing Senegal at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. The match gets going at 8 a.m. ET and will air on FS2.

The match will be led by a Spanish officiating crew, with Antonio Mateu Lahoz serving as the referee. This is his second World Cup as a referee. In 2018, he was the referee for two group stage matches. He handled Denmark-Australia, giving out two yellow cards, and Iceland-Croatia, giving out five yellow cards. He has a reputation in the media as enjoying attention. We’ll see if that leads to any shaky calls on Friday.

Senegal is a -155 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook in their second World Cup match. Qatar is a +475 underdog and a draw is installed at +280. Senegal lost 2-0 to the Netherlands in their opener, receiving one yellow card. Qatar lost 2-0 to Ecuador, receiving two yellow cards and giving up a penalty kick goal.

Total cards for Friday’s match is set at 3.5 with the over priced at -150 and the under at +110. Lahoz’s officiating crew for the match will include the following, with roles and nationalities included (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):

  • Assistant Referee 1: Pau Cebrian Devis (ESP)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Roberto Diaz Perez del Palomar (ESP)
  • Fourth Official: Kevin Ortega (PER)
  • Reserve Assistant Referee: Jesus Sanchez (PER)
  • Video Assistant Referee: Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez (ESP)
  • Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Ricardo de Burgos (ESP)
  • Offside Video Assistant Referee: Juan Pablo Belatti (ARG)
  • Support Video Assistant Referee: Juan Martinez Munuera (ESP)
  • Standby Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Bruno Boschilia (BRA)

