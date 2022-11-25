Who is the referee for Qatar vs. Senegal Group A match?

The World Cup has wrapped up the first round of World Cup group stage matches and opens the second round on Friday. Group A opens the second set of matches with Qatar facing Senegal at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. The match gets going at 8 a.m. ET and will air on FS2.

The match will be led by a Spanish officiating crew, with Antonio Mateu Lahoz serving as the referee. This is his second World Cup as a referee. In 2018, he was the referee for two group stage matches. He handled Denmark-Australia, giving out two yellow cards, and Iceland-Croatia, giving out five yellow cards. He has a reputation in the media as enjoying attention. We’ll see if that leads to any shaky calls on Friday.

Senegal is a -155 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook in their second World Cup match. Qatar is a +475 underdog and a draw is installed at +280. Senegal lost 2-0 to the Netherlands in their opener, receiving one yellow card. Qatar lost 2-0 to Ecuador, receiving two yellow cards and giving up a penalty kick goal.

Total cards for Friday’s match is set at 3.5 with the over priced at -150 and the under at +110. Lahoz’s officiating crew for the match will include the following, with roles and nationalities included (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):