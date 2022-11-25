 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who is the referee for England vs. USA Group B match?

Here’s a look at the referee and crew for England vs. USA

By DKNation Staff
Referee Jesús Valenzuela Sáez gestures during a match between Uruguay and Colombia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Parque Central Stadium on October 07, 2021 in Montevideo, Uruguay. Photo by Pablo Porciuncula-Pool/Getty Images

The World Cup is back with the USA’s biggest match of the group stage. The USMNT will face off against England on Black Friday and could use at least a draw to boost their chances of advancing to the knockout stage. The match kicks off at 2 p.m. ET at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor and will air on FOX.

The match will be led by a Venezuelan officiating crew, with Jesús Valenzuela serving as the referee. This is his first World Cup match, but he has some notable international experience. He was a referee at the Tokyo Summer Olympics for three matches and the fourth official for another. In the three matches he was the referee, Valenzuela booked 10 yellow cards and a second yellow card in one of the atches.

England is a -200 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook in their second World Cup match. The USA is a +550 underdog and a draw is installed at +350. The US lost out on a big chance at three points, settling for a draw against Wales in their opener. England thumped Iran 6-2.

Total cards for Friday’s match is set at 3.5 with the over priced at -120 and the under at -110. Valenzuela’s officiating crew for the match will include the following, with roles and nationalities included (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):

  • Assistant Referee 1: Jorge Urrego (VEN)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Tulio Moreno (VEN)
  • Fourth Official: Yoshimi Yamashita (JPN)
  • Reserve Assistant Referee: Nueza Back (BRA)
  • Video Assistant Referee: Juan Soto (VEN)
  • Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Nicolas Gallo (COL)
  • Offside Video Assistant Referee: Diego Bonfa ARG)
  • Support Video Assistant Referee: Julio Bascunan (CHI)
  • Standby Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Ezequiel Braislovsky (ARG)

