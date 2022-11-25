Who is the referee for England vs. USA Group B match?

The World Cup is back with the USA’s biggest match of the group stage. The USMNT will face off against England on Black Friday and could use at least a draw to boost their chances of advancing to the knockout stage. The match kicks off at 2 p.m. ET at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor and will air on FOX.

The match will be led by a Venezuelan officiating crew, with Jesús Valenzuela serving as the referee. This is his first World Cup match, but he has some notable international experience. He was a referee at the Tokyo Summer Olympics for three matches and the fourth official for another. In the three matches he was the referee, Valenzuela booked 10 yellow cards and a second yellow card in one of the atches.

England is a -200 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook in their second World Cup match. The USA is a +550 underdog and a draw is installed at +350. The US lost out on a big chance at three points, settling for a draw against Wales in their opener. England thumped Iran 6-2.

Total cards for Friday’s match is set at 3.5 with the over priced at -120 and the under at -110. Valenzuela’s officiating crew for the match will include the following, with roles and nationalities included (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):