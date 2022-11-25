Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, November 25

We’ve got a loaded NBA slate Friday with 14 games on tap, anchored by a doubleheader on NBA TV. With this many games, it might be difficult for bettors to hone in on player props. Here’s a few we believe are worth backing for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Terry Rozier under 2.5 3-pointers vs. Timberwolves (+110)

Volume is a big concern here, as Rozier is likely to attempt a ton of shots and could hit the over based purely on that stat. However, he’s gone under this line in four of the last five games and the one time he went over was when he attempted 16 triples. At plus money, the under offers a ton of value.

Giannis Antetokounmpo under 11.5 rebounds vs. Cavaliers (+100)

It’s never fun to bet against the Greek Freak but the matchup here is not favorable at this number. Jarrett Allen will be in for the Cavaliers this time around, which will certainly impact Milwaukee’s rebounding numbers. He’s gone under this number in the last two games and only barely topped this line last time against Cleveland. This is another plus-money under worth backing.

Anthony Davis double-double vs. Spurs (-235)

There’s not a lot of value here but this is almost a guarantee barring an injury. Davis has been dominant of late, recording a double-double in five straight contests. He had 30 and 18 the last time the Lakers played the Spurs and even with LeBron James potentially set to return, LA’s big man should continue his fine form.