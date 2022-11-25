NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, November 25

The NBA comes back from the holiday break for Thanksgiving with a loaded 13-game slate on Friday night. The injury report, as is tradition, is extremely long. We’re going to have to get some more info before making any lineup decisions. Still, we can look at some values before the slate.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Malik Monk, SAC vs. BOS, $4,900

The Kings are back. Monk has been a spark plug off the bench, scoring in bunches and being a solid 6th man for Sacramento. The Celtics have been on a tear but aren’t the same defensive team. Plus, the Kings are much improved. As a result, the total is super high for this game, nearly at 239 on DKSB. The Kings are 7.5 point underdogs but should be competitive. If that’s the case, Monk should see around 20-25 minutes off the bench and against easier competition given Boston lacks depth. Monk has scored 30+ fantasy points in six of 17 games this season. It’s not a high percentage but it makes Monk a good GPP play.

Paul Reed, PHI vs. ORL, $4,800

The Sixers are super banged up with Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey all sidelined. As a result, De’Anthony Melton’s price has skyrocketed. Tobias Harris and Shake Milton are also expensive. Reed has had to play more minutes in the front court with Embiid out. He’s played 53 minutes over the past two games with 25 points and 18 rebounds over that stretch combined. In 22 minutes last game, Reed was able to get to 26.5 fantasy points. He’s got a safe floor in this matchup given the spread is Magic -2.

Terance Mann, LAC vs. DEN, $3,800

The Clippers are going to be without Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Luke Kennard on Friday night vs. the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic is expected to play on the other side but Michael Porter Jr. is questionable, plus the Nuggets are lacking depth. The spread is 3.5 points and the O/U is relatively low. Mann should be in the starting lineup and see more usage with PG-13 sidelined. Mann can fill up the stat sheet and scoring in bunches, especially when given more minutes.