Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Grizzlies on Friday

Two of the rising teams in the Western conference square off Friday when the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Memphis Grizzlies. New Orleans will be without CJ McCollum, as the guard has entered the league’s health and safety protocols. Memphis is still without Desmond Bane, who is battling a toe injury.

The Grizzlies are 2.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 227.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -2.5

The Pelicans won the first meeting between these teams 113-102 without Zion Williamson, but McCollum was the difference in that game. The guard scored 30 points and also dished out nine assists in that win. The Grizzlies are better equipped to deal with Williamson than McCollum, and should be able to level the season series at home Friday.

Over/Under: Under 227

Given how the last matchup went well under this number and McCollum is out, it makes sense to take the under here. Even though these teams have been able to put points on the board this season, the previous result and personnel absences suggest the under is the safer play.