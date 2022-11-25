Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Bucks on Friday

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks face off once again Friday in a matchup of division rivals. The Bucks are hoping both Jrue Holiday and Pat Connaughton can play in this contest, while the Cavaliers will be without Caris LeVert and Kevin Love.

The Bucks are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 215.5.

Cavaliers vs. Bucks, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -3.5

Milwaukee won the first meeting this season 113-98 without Holiday, but the Cavaliers didn’t have Jarrett Allen for that meeting. Allen’s presence does change some things down low. The Bucks are likely to have Holiday in, so that’ll help Milwaukee on the perimeter. Take the Bucks to bounce back after a disappointing loss Wednesday with a big win here.

Over/Under: Under 215.5

The first meeting when just under this number. Allen and Holiday coming back in actually shores things up defensively even more for both sides, while LeVert and Love being out hurt the Cavaliers offensively. These are two of the better defensive teams in the league so far, which makes the under more appealing Friday even with a low number.