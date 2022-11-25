Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Warriors on Friday

The Utah Jazz take on the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center at 10 p.m. ET on Friday night after the day off on Thanksgiving. We’re going to take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Jazz vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -7.5

The Dubs have been resting players on the second end of back-to-backs. Friday is not the case. So we should see Golden State at full-strength. It also helps the Jazz are a somewhat important opponent. But after starting the season hot, Utah has lost five of their past seven games. A lot of these losses are on the number at seven points, which is a bit scary. Problem is the Jazz bench is pretty thin and should have a tough time dealing with Steph and Co. Jordan Poole should also have some success off the bench.

Over/Under: Under 240

This total is extremely high and the spread suggests the game could get out of hand. If we’re backing Dubs -7.5 and they coast to a win, there’s a chance we see some subs in the fourth quarter for garbage time. In order for the Warriors to cover 7.5 points and the over to hit, we’d have to see some sort of insane track meet where Golden State scores 125-130 points. The Jazz aren’t the Rockets or Spurs, though they have been soft defensively. Still, I think the under is the safer play or an in-game bet makes sense.