Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Clippers on Friday

The Denver Nuggets head to L.A. to take on the Los Angeles Clippers at crypto.com Arena on Friday night. We’re going to go over the odds and lines for the game on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

The injury reports are going to be big for this game and you’re not going to want to fire on a bet until we get confirmation on a few players. Nikola Jokic is probable, so expect him to play. Michael Porter Jr. is questionable and worth waiting on. For the Clips, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Luke Kennard are all out.

Nuggets vs. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -3.5

The Clippers don’t have PG-13 or Kawhi but have been OK without the two this season. Leonard hasn’t played much this season anyway and the Clippers have a ton of depth. The Nuggets lack depth but if Porter is able to play that would be a big boost. Bones Hyland, Jeff Green and Ish Smith are all sidelined. Denver can get by with a short rotation against the Clippers as long as Jokic, Porter and Jamal Murray are healthy.

Over/Under: Over 218.5

If Porter is playing and Murray is healthy, this feels like a game that should see a lot of offense. Denver isn’t great defensively and the Clippers are missing PG-13. Jokic is kind of matchup-proof. The concern would be Los Angeles getting to a certain number on offense if the team is missing 3-pointers. So long as it’s close, I think the over gets there since it’s the NBA, post-holiday hangover and the number is short.