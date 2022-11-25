Best World Cup player prop bets to consider for Saturday, November 26

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues on Saturday as Groups C and D get underway with their second matchday of the group stage. While Mexico look to pull off an upset over Argentina and send them home, Lionel Messi and company will hope to bounce back and keep themselves in contention for the knockout rounds.

Ahead of Saturday’s action, let’s take a look at some of our favorite player props across all four games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Olivier Giroud to score anytime vs. Denmark (+175)

Giroud scored twice in France’s 4-1 rout over Australia in their opening match, bringing the 36-year-old’s all-time total to 51 international goals, tying Thierry Henry for France’s top scorer of all time. Denmark were unable to find the back of the net against Tunisia in their opening match and were even outshot by the Tunisians throughout the match. Expect France to bring a more potent attack against the Danish side.

Lautaro Martinez to score or assist vs. Mexico (-135)

Argentina find themselves in trouble as they were defeated by Saudi Arabia in their opening match, but it wasn’t for lack of trying. The Argentinians had three goals called back for offside, falling prey to Saudi Arabia’s perfectly-executed offside trap especially in the first 45 minutes. Martinez still looked dangerous after having a goal waived off and should be a lock to either score or assist (or honestly, both) against Mexico on Saturday.

Robert Lewandowski to score within first 15 minutes vs. Saudi Arabia (+750)

If you’re in the market for a long shot with a big payoff, look no further than Lewandowski himself. Sure, Poland didn’t score against Mexico in their first match but Lewy logged two shots overall and even earned a penalty, although it was saved by Guillermo Ochoa in dramatic fashion as the match ended in a scoreless draw. It’ll just mean the Barcelona superstar will be that much more motivated to get one in the back of the net, and if Poland come out swinging against Saudi Arabia, my money’s on Lewandowski to get an early banger.