Florida vs. Florida State picks and best bets for Week 13 rivalry game

The Florida State Seminoles, ranked 16th in the College Football Playoff, will look to snap a three-game losing skid against their in-state rival Florida Gators at Doak Campbell Stadium on Friday, November 25. Florida beat Florida State last year, 24-21. ABC will have the live broadcast starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

SP+ Rankings

Florida: 39th overall, 23rd offense, 71th defense

Florida State: 24th overall, 41st offense, 27th defense

Injury update

Florida

WR Xzavier Henderson — OUT

WR Justin Shorter — OUT

WR Ja’Quavion Fraziars — OUT

WR Marcus Burke — OUT

WR Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman — OUT

WR Ricky Pearsall — Questionable

S Rashad Torrance III - Questionable (lower body)

Florida State

OL Kaden Lyles - OUT (lower body)

OL Bless Harris - OUT (arm)

WR Johnny Wilson - Probable (undisclosed)

WR Mycah Pittman - Probable (Undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Florida: 6-5 ATS

Florida State: 8-3 ATS

Total

Florida: Over 6-5

Florida State: Over 5-6

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Florida State -9.5

Total: 57.5

Moneyline: Florida State -365, Florida +300

Opening line: Florida State -9

Opening total: 59.5

Weather

64 degrees and cloudy, diminishing chance of rain throughout the evening with light winds. 25% chance of rain.

The Pick

Florida +9.5

Florida State has looked great since its bye week, but the Seminoles have been fortunate to face three backup quarterbacks during that stretch. Florida is very inconsistent and it showed last Saturday in a lost to Vanderbilt, but the Gators will play hard against their rivals and Anthony Richardson will have a big game to keep it close.