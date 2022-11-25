Florida vs. Florida State picks and best bets for Week 13 rivalry game

The Florida State Seminoles, ranked 16th in the College Football Playoff, will look to snap a three-game losing skid against their in-state rival Florida Gators at Doak Campbell Stadium on Friday, November 25. Florida beat Florida State last year, 24-21. ABC will have the live broadcast starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.
SP+ Rankings
Florida: 39th overall, 23rd offense, 71th defense
Florida State: 24th overall, 41st offense, 27th defense
Injury update
Florida
WR Xzavier Henderson — OUT
WR Justin Shorter — OUT
WR Ja’Quavion Fraziars — OUT
WR Marcus Burke — OUT
WR Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman — OUT
WR Ricky Pearsall — Questionable
S Rashad Torrance III - Questionable (lower body)
Florida State
OL Kaden Lyles - OUT (lower body)
OL Bless Harris - OUT (arm)
WR Johnny Wilson - Probable (undisclosed)
WR Mycah Pittman - Probable (Undisclosed)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Florida: 6-5 ATS
Florida State: 8-3 ATS
Total
Florida: Over 6-5
Florida State: Over 5-6
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Florida State -9.5
Total: 57.5
Moneyline: Florida State -365, Florida +300
Opening line: Florida State -9
Opening total: 59.5
Weather
64 degrees and cloudy, diminishing chance of rain throughout the evening with light winds. 25% chance of rain.
The Pick
Florida +9.5
Florida State has looked great since its bye week, but the Seminoles have been fortunate to face three backup quarterbacks during that stretch. Florida is very inconsistent and it showed last Saturday in a lost to Vanderbilt, but the Gators will play hard against their rivals and Anthony Richardson will have a big game to keep it close.