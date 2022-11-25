Arizona State vs. Arizona picks and best bets for Week 13 Territorial Cup matchup

The Arizona Wildcats will host the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 2022 edition of the Territorial Cup on Friday, November 25. The Sun Devils are currently riding a five-game win streak against their rivals with a 38-15 win last year. Fox Sports 1 will have coverage of the game starting at 3 p.m. ET.
SP+ Rankings
Arizona State: 82nd overall, 60th offense, 104th defense
Arizona: 84th overall, 27th offense, 126th defense
Injury update
Arizona State
N/A
Arizona
N/A
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Arizona State: 4-7 ATS
Arizona: 6-5 ATS
Total
Arizona State: Over 6-5
Arizona: Over 4-7
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Arizona -4
Total: 65.5
Moneyline: Arizona -180, Arizona State +155
Opening line: Arizona -3
Opening total: 67.5
Weather
Afternoon high of 71 and clear skies. Dry with light winds.
The Pick
Arizona -4
The Wildcats will be motivated to end their five-game losing skid against the Sun Devils. It’s hard to see what is motivating the Sun Devils these days other than to end the season as quickly as possible. Arizona continues its slow climb under head coach Jedd Fisch.