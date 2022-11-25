Baylor vs. Texas picks and best bets for Week 13 Big 12 matchup

DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium will be the site for the in-state clash between the Texas Longhorns and Baylor Bears on Friday at noon. Baylor took last year’s game, 31-24, in Waco and Texas, ranked 23rd in the College Football Playoff poll, will be looking for retribution at home. ESPN will handle the broadcast.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Baylor: 25th overall, 24th offense, 49th defense

Texas: 8th overall, 25th offense, 19th defense

Injury update

Baylor

N/A

Texas

N/A

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Baylor: 7-4 ATS

Texas: 7-4 ATS

Total

Baylor: Over 7-4

Texas: Over 5-6

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas -9

Total: 56

Moneyline: Texas -315, Baylor +260

Opening line: Texas -6

Opening total: 56.5

Weather

Afternoon high of 57 degrees with periods of rain all day. Winds to the north at 10-15 MPH with a 90 percent chance of rain.

The Pick

Baylor +9

Both teams have their share of ups and downs this year. Baylor has proven to be tough to blowout on the road, with their only losses coming by six and three points respectively. Texas has enough to win in the rain with Bijan Robinson, but the Bears won’t make it easy.