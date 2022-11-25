How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for November 25 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a Black Friday episode coming live from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI.

We’re just one day away from Survivor Series WarGames in Boston and tonight’s episode of Smackdown will be the go-home show to the pay-per-view. The company will put the finishing touches on the build, including finalizing the two WarGames matches.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, November 25

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

The men’s WarGames match was made official on last week’s episode of Smackdown as the Bloodline will battle the team of the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens, who was revealed as the fifth member at the end of the show. Tonight, McIntyre will team with Sheamus to battle The Usos to determine which team gets the advantage for the big match on Saturday.

The advantage for the women’s WarGames was determined on Raw this past Monday as Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka to secure the early number’s advantage for her team. Earlier in the show, Bianca Belair revealed that the fifth member of her team will be revealed during tonight’s episode of Smackdown. There’s been a wide net of speculation over who it could be, so we’ll see who will join Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim.

Also on tonight’s show, we’ll see who advances to finals of the Smackdown World Cup as Ricochet takes on Braun Strowman and Santos Escobar goes one-on-one with Butch.