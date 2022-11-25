 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mississippi State assistant coach thanks reporter for Lane Kiffin to Auburn speculation

It was another wild one in the Egg Bowl, and the social media afterwards was just as good.

By Collin Sherwin
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, left, and Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach shake hands after the game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will keep The Egg for another year, after a dramatic 24-22 win over the Mississippi Rebels on Thursday night during the biggest game of the year for both teams in Oxford.

But the real trophy might have to go to MSU’s inside receivers coach Drew Hollingshead, who thanked a reporter that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin had sparred with earlier in the week.

Earlier this week, the sports director for WCBI News Jon Sokoloff issued this report:

To which Kiffin chose to reply as only Lane Kiffin does.

But apparently Hollingshead thought it was enough to make a difference on the field, and he chose to reward the man that started a rumor with what appears to be a false report.

The MSU social media team got in trolling college football’s biggest troll coach after the game as well.

So far, Kiffin still says he’ll be in Oxford next season.

As always, it was a wonderful night on social media for the Egg Bowl. And this is why college football remains undefeated.

