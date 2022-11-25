Mississippi State assistant coach thanks reporter for Lane Kiffin to Auburn speculation

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will keep The Egg for another year, after a dramatic 24-22 win over the Mississippi Rebels on Thursday night during the biggest game of the year for both teams in Oxford.

But the real trophy might have to go to MSU’s inside receivers coach Drew Hollingshead, who thanked a reporter that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin had sparred with earlier in the week.

Earlier this week, the sports director for WCBI News Jon Sokoloff issued this report:

BREAKING: #OleMiss HC Lane Kiffin plans to step down as the Rebels coach Friday and head to Auburn to become the Tigers next head coach, according to sources



Sources say the Tigers haven’t officially offered the job to anyone yet.



So Lane to Auburn is happening. Story soon. — Jon Sokoloff (@JonSokoloff) November 22, 2022

To which Kiffin chose to reply as only Lane Kiffin does.

That’s news to me Jon. ‍♂️. Nice sources https://t.co/P8rdpxEk0p — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 22, 2022

But apparently Hollingshead thought it was enough to make a difference on the field, and he chose to reward the man that started a rumor with what appears to be a false report.

@JonSokoloff where do you want your game ball sent to? — Drew Hollingshead (@MSUCoachDrew) November 25, 2022

The MSU social media team got in trolling college football’s biggest troll coach after the game as well.

So far, Kiffin still says he’ll be in Oxford next season.

Lane Kiffin said during his postgame press conference that he intends to be the head coach at Ole Miss next season, even if offered the job at Auburn. pic.twitter.com/vKmNGibAFZ — SuperTalk News (@SuperTalkNews) November 25, 2022

As always, it was a wonderful night on social media for the Egg Bowl. And this is why college football remains undefeated.