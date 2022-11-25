LeBron James, Michael Porter Jr., Bradley Beal headline NBA injury report for Friday, November 25

After a day off from the NBA Thursday, the league returns with a whopping 14 games on the schedule. That typically means a lengthy injury report, so let’s jump right to it. Here’s Friday’s injury report in the NBA, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: November 25
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Charlotte Hornets
Kyle Anderson (back) - questionable
If Anderson doesn’t play, Jaden McDanies likely sees more minutes at small forward.
LaMelo Ball (ankle) - OUT
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) - questionable
Ball remains out, so Terry Rozier should be a solid guard option in DFS lineups. If Hayward doesn’t play, Kelly Oubre Jr. and PJ Washington might get more run in Charlotte’s rotation.
Philadephia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic
Joel Embiid (foot) - OUT
Embiid remains out with a foot sprain, so Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed are the value plays for Philadelphia on the interior.
Paolo Banchero (ankle) - available
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) - questionable
Banchero is finally back, which will take some production away from Franz Wagner. Carter Jr.’s status will impact Mo Bamba’s fantasy/DFS value.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks
Mitchell Robinson (knee) - questionable
If Robinson can’t go, the Blazers might dominate on the interior. Rebounding props for Jusuf Nurkic and Jerami Grant would be worth considering if New York’s big man can’t play.
Sacramento Kings vs. Boston Celtics
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat
Bradley Beal (thigh) - questionable
Monte Morris (ankle) - questionable
Rui Hachimura (ankle) - questionable
Corey Kispert once again becomes a top value play if Beal can’t go. Will Barton would also see more minutes. Daniel Gafford and Kristaps Porzingis gain value if Hachimura can’t go.
Bam Adebayo (knee) - probable
Jimmy Butler (knee) - OUT
Tyler Herro (ankle) - questionable
Max Strus (shoulder) - doubtful
Gabe Vincent (knee) - questionable
Duncan Robinson (ankle) - questionable
We’ll have to see who’s in and who’s out before making major judgements, but Adebayo and Kyle Lowry might be worth adding in DFS contests.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets
Jalen Green (toe) - probable
Alperen Sengun (groin) - doubtful
Kevin Porter Jr. would see more shots if Green is out. Sengun is unlikely to play, which pushes the likes of Tari Eason and Usman Garuba into the frontcourt rotation for Houston.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Trey Murphy (foot) - OUT
CJ McCollum (protocols) - OUT
Naji Marshall sees more playing time with Murphy out, while Jose Alvarado and Brandon Ingram gain value with McCollum sidelined.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Caris LeVert (ankle) - OUT
Kevin Love (thumb) - OUT
Lamar Stephens, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen all gain value as filler plays with LeVert and Love sidelined.
Jrue Holiday (illness) - probable
If Holiday doesn’t play or is limited, Jevon Carter will get to see more time on the court.
Chicago Bulls vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs
LeBron James (groin) - questionable
Anthony Davis (back) - probable
Patrick Beverley (suspension) - OUT
James is expected to play, while Davis will also suit up. Having those two back should give the Lakers the edge here. With Beverley out, Austin Reaves and Russell Westbrook are elevated in fantasy/DFS formats.
Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns
Saddiq Bey (ankle) - OUT
Jaden Ivey (knee) - questionable
Killian Hayes (calf) - questionable
Cory Joseph is set to lead the backcourt if both Hayes and Ivey cannot play in this game. Bojan Bogdanovic continues to be the engine of this offense, especially with Bey still out.
Chris Paul (heel) - OUT
Landry Shamet (concussion) - OUT
It’s once again time to turn to Cam Payne and Devin Booker in DFS contests with news that Paul is out.
Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Nikola Jokic (hip) - probable
Michael Porter Jr. (heel) - questionable
Bones Hyland (illness) - OUT
Jamal Murray (conditioning) - available
If Porter Jr. is out, Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will more be involved in Denver’s offense. This unit should be much better with the return of Jokic and Murray.
Paul George (hamstring) - out indefinitely
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) - out indefinitely
Head coach Tyronn Lue said these players are “without a timetable for return”, which obviously sounds bad. In the meantime, look for Norman Powell, Nicolas Batum and Reggie Jackson to step up offensively for LA.