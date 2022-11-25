LeBron James, Michael Porter Jr., Bradley Beal headline NBA injury report for Friday, November 25

After a day off from the NBA Thursday, the league returns with a whopping 14 games on the schedule. That typically means a lengthy injury report, so let’s jump right to it. Here’s Friday’s injury report in the NBA, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 25

Kyle Anderson (back) - questionable

If Anderson doesn’t play, Jaden McDanies likely sees more minutes at small forward.

LaMelo Ball (ankle) - OUT

Gordon Hayward (shoulder) - questionable

Ball remains out, so Terry Rozier should be a solid guard option in DFS lineups. If Hayward doesn’t play, Kelly Oubre Jr. and PJ Washington might get more run in Charlotte’s rotation.

Joel Embiid (foot) - OUT

Embiid remains out with a foot sprain, so Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed are the value plays for Philadelphia on the interior.

Paolo Banchero (ankle) - available

Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) - questionable

Banchero is finally back, which will take some production away from Franz Wagner. Carter Jr.’s status will impact Mo Bamba’s fantasy/DFS value.

Mitchell Robinson (knee) - questionable

If Robinson can’t go, the Blazers might dominate on the interior. Rebounding props for Jusuf Nurkic and Jerami Grant would be worth considering if New York’s big man can’t play.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Bradley Beal (thigh) - questionable

Monte Morris (ankle) - questionable

Rui Hachimura (ankle) - questionable

Corey Kispert once again becomes a top value play if Beal can’t go. Will Barton would also see more minutes. Daniel Gafford and Kristaps Porzingis gain value if Hachimura can’t go.

Bam Adebayo (knee) - probable

Jimmy Butler (knee) - OUT

Tyler Herro (ankle) - questionable

Max Strus (shoulder) - doubtful

Gabe Vincent (knee) - questionable

Duncan Robinson (ankle) - questionable

We’ll have to see who’s in and who’s out before making major judgements, but Adebayo and Kyle Lowry might be worth adding in DFS contests.

Jalen Green (toe) - probable

Alperen Sengun (groin) - doubtful

Kevin Porter Jr. would see more shots if Green is out. Sengun is unlikely to play, which pushes the likes of Tari Eason and Usman Garuba into the frontcourt rotation for Houston.

Trey Murphy (foot) - OUT

CJ McCollum (protocols) - OUT

Naji Marshall sees more playing time with Murphy out, while Jose Alvarado and Brandon Ingram gain value with McCollum sidelined.

Caris LeVert (ankle) - OUT

Kevin Love (thumb) - OUT

Lamar Stephens, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen all gain value as filler plays with LeVert and Love sidelined.

Jrue Holiday (illness) - probable

If Holiday doesn’t play or is limited, Jevon Carter will get to see more time on the court.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

LeBron James (groin) - questionable

Anthony Davis (back) - probable

Patrick Beverley (suspension) - OUT

James is expected to play, while Davis will also suit up. Having those two back should give the Lakers the edge here. With Beverley out, Austin Reaves and Russell Westbrook are elevated in fantasy/DFS formats.

Saddiq Bey (ankle) - OUT

Jaden Ivey (knee) - questionable

Killian Hayes (calf) - questionable

Cory Joseph is set to lead the backcourt if both Hayes and Ivey cannot play in this game. Bojan Bogdanovic continues to be the engine of this offense, especially with Bey still out.

Chris Paul (heel) - OUT

Landry Shamet (concussion) - OUT

It’s once again time to turn to Cam Payne and Devin Booker in DFS contests with news that Paul is out.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Nikola Jokic (hip) - probable

Michael Porter Jr. (heel) - questionable

Bones Hyland (illness) - OUT

Jamal Murray (conditioning) - available

If Porter Jr. is out, Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will more be involved in Denver’s offense. This unit should be much better with the return of Jokic and Murray.

Paul George (hamstring) - out indefinitely

Kawhi Leonard (ankle) - out indefinitely

Head coach Tyronn Lue said these players are “without a timetable for return”, which obviously sounds bad. In the meantime, look for Norman Powell, Nicolas Batum and Reggie Jackson to step up offensively for LA.