Pick on the spread for Clemson-Iowa on November 25

The Iowa Hawkeye lead the country in points scored on a per possession basis and will look to keep their offense humming in Florida against Clemson on Friday.

Clemson Tigers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (-8, 149)

After Keegan Murray was one of the top scorers in college basketball last season due Iowa, his brother Kris has picked up the production list by Keegan’s absence.

Kris Murray is averaging 23.8 points and eight rebounds per game on 47.8% 3-point shooting to headline a core that has five different players averaging at least 10 points per game.

The Hawkeyes offense is based around doing the little things and not hurting themselves, ranking first in fewest turnovers per possession and are shooting 76.8% at the free throw line.

The Clemson defense has done a fair job on defense to start the season, ranking 75th in points allowed on a per possession basis, but their five opponents have been The Citadel, South Carolina, USC Upstate, Bellarmine, and Loyola-MD.

The Hawkeyes rank 41st in college basketball in points allowed on a per possession basis and with forcing 17 turnovers per game on defense, Iowa will overwhelm Clemson.

The Play: Iowa -8