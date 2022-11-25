Who is announcing USA vs. England at the 2022 World Cup

The United States Men’s National Team faces a huge match on Friday when they face England in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup. The US would love a draw, but odds are +360 for that result at DraftKings Sportsbook. England is a -210 favorite to win the match while the USA is a +550 underdog.

The match kicks off at 2 p.m. ET and airs on FOX and Telemundo. It gets the top crews in Qatar for both channels. The FOX broadcast will feature John Strong and Stu Holden in the announcer booth with Jenny Taft and Tom Rinaldi serving as field reporters. The Telemundo broadcast, which will also air on Peacock will feature Andrés Cantor, Manuel Sol, and Tab Ramos.

The USA is in a tough position after their Monday draw against Wales. The Welsh squad lost 2-0 to Iran on Friday, which means if the Americans don’t beat England, they’ll need a win over Iran next Tuesday to advance to the knockout stage. They’ll be favored in that much, but an upset over England would certainly provide a ton of breathing room.