This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers | Week 12 Market Report

Haven’t been able to keep up with the DraftKings Reignmakers marketplace? Lucky Trader’s Hunter Langille catches you up on all the latest risers and fallers ahead of Week 12’s kickoff.

Top Risers: CORE Tier

Geno Smith (+$4.25, 40%)

Josh Jacobs (+$3.50, 47%)

Travis Kelce (+$3.00, 14%)

Tua Tagovailoa (+$3.00, 20%)

Jeff Wilson Jr. (+$2.05, 43%)

Top Fallers: CORE Tier

Jimmy Garoppolo (-$6.00, 19%)

Christian McCaffrey (-$4.00, 31%)

Rondale Moore (-$3.50, 70%)

Mike Williams (-$2.50, 50%)

Tee Higgins (-$1.12, 16%)

Observations: Risers

Coming off the Seahawks’ Week 11 bye, Smith has seen a 40% increase in the floor price of his CORE cards. With four SuperStar quarterbacks to choose from on the main slate and uncertainty around the health of Justin Fields, Smith looks like one of the top Reignmakers buys ahead of his Week 12 matchup against the porous Raiders defense.

Jacobs has seen a 47% increase before his matchup vs. Seattle, who has given up the fifth-most rushing yards on the season. With questionable tags on both Alvin Kamara and Joe Mixon leading up to Week 12, Jacobs stands out as one of the best non-SuperStar plays this weekend.

After a 38.5 DKFP performance vs. the Chargers, Travis Kelce has seen a 14% increase on his CORE cards. Not only are the Chiefs short-handed at wide receiver, but they are also 15.5-point favorites over the Bryce Perkins-led Rams at home in Week 12. A fourth quarter blowout notwithstanding, Kelce should once again be the focal point of this high-powered offense.

Coming off the Dolphins’ Week 11 bye, Tagovailoa has seen a 20% increase in his floor price. The Dolphins have the highest total on the slate at 30 points and are two-touchdown favorites over the Kyle Allen-led Texans in Week 12.

In that same game, Wilson has seen a 43% increase preceding a matchup against the bottom-ranked Houston run defense. Coming off a 25.3 DKFP game in Week 10, and the potential absence of his teammate Raheem Mostert, it’s no surprise to see fantasy managers load up on Wilson this week.

Observations: Fallers

Both San Francisco teammates Garoppolo and McCaffrey have seen healthy declines after their floor prices were inflated leading up to the 49ers’ Monday game in Mexico City. The high-powered 49ers offense is now at full strength, which might limit the upside of the individual pieces.

After exiting the Monday night game with a groin injury, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Rondale Moore will miss at least one week. This news coincides with Moore’s CORE floor price dropping by 70% this week.

After aggravating his ankle in the first half of the Chargers’ Week 11 matchup vs. the Chiefs and not participating in practice so far this week, Mike Williams has seen a 50% decline in his CORE cards. With the return of Keenan Allen and Josh Palmer performing nicely in Williams’ stead, the Chargers will still have several weapons leading up to their matchup vs. the Cardinals.

Tee Higgins has seen a slight decline following the news that Ja’Marr Chase is likely to return to action this Sunday vs. the Titans. Higgins had nine catches for 148 yards this past weekend without Chase but could still be a fantasy asset in Week 12 vs. the Titans, who have given up the third-most passing yards per game this year.

*This data was retrieved by comparing CORE floor prices from Monday (11/21) at 7:00 am ET to CORE floor prices from Friday (11/25) at 7:00 am ET.

