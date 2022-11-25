Cincinnati QB Ben Bryant out for season

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Ben Bryant will miss the remainder of the season with a foot injury that he sustained in last week’s win over Temple.

The Bearcats face Tulane on Friday as they compete for a spot in the AAC Conference Championship Game. Since both teams lost to UCF, the Knights have clinched the second spot with the head-to-head rule.

Bryant’s backup is redshirt sophomore Evan Prater, who has appeared in six games for Cincinnati this season. He is 18-for-25 for 238 yards and has added another 113 yards rushing. The majority of these came when he filled in for Bryant last week against Temple.

Bryant replaced Desmond Ridder, who led the Bearcats to a College Football Playoff berth last season before leaving for the NFL. The senior QB threw 21 touchdowns and just seven interceptions this season, though he struggled on his legs.

Cincinnati is 9-2 heading into their matchup with the Green Wave.