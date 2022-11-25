USMNT releases starting XI vs. England for second World Cup match

The USMNT has released their starting lineup for their second match of the 2022 World Cup against England. Here’s a look at who will start out on the pitch for Gregg Berhalter’s squad.

The interesting move here is Haji Wright coming in for Josh Sargent, who struggled a bit in the opener against Wales. There is still no sign of Gio Reyna, which is sure to raise some eyebrows among USA fans. The rest of the team remains unchanged, which is expected.

The Americans are big underdogs in this match according to DraftKings Sportsbook, listed at +650 on the moneyline. A draw comes in at +340, while England are listed at -210. With Wales losing to Iran, England can secure a spot in the knockout round with a win. USA will also be positioned well to advance if they pull off the upset against England in this contest.