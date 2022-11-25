Live updates for USA vs. England in Group Stage match of 2022 World Cup

The United States will take on England in a Group B clash in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET on FOX. The United States tied Wales in their first match of the tournament on Monday to get a point in the standings. England demolished Iran in their first match and can advance to the Round of 16 with a win over the U.S.

Elsewhere in the group, Iran defeated Wales earlier on Friday 2-1 to make things interesting. Despite this outcome, the United State will have a shot to advance to the Knockout stage with a win over Iran in the next match. That alleviates some of the pressure to win, though any result other than a loss would be ideal.

USA is a huge underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the match at +600 while England is -210 with a draw coming in a +340. Considering the U.S. tied Wales and then the Welsh went and lost to Iran, who got destroyed by England, these lines make sense.

Below we’ll be tracking all the action for USA vs. England in the World Cup.

USA vs. England live updates

50th minute - It technically qualified as a counterattack for USA even though they were outnumbered two to six on the break. McKinnie skied another shot from outside the box, adding to a frustrating match for him. Raheem Sterling made a nice darting run inside the American box but Robinson tracked back well and made a timely steal. The game is starting to open up more as these teams get back into the flow of things.

Halftime - England has held the ball more with 62% possession, but USA have had one more shot and created better opportunities in the first half. Both teams had two corners, and no cards were handed out. England had the first and last chances of the half but USA had the best chances overall. As the match went on, it seemed like the Americans were gaining more confidence. Dest and Robinson have definitely been more aggressive on the flanks and that should continue in the second half. Harry Kane has been relatively quiet after his initial chance, which is something England will try to fix in the second half. We’ve got everything to play for over the next 45+ minutes of this Group B contest.

45th minute - Mason Mount just put a solid ground shot on target for England, resulting a corner kick after a good save from Matt Turner. That’s the last attack of the first half, and we’ve entered the break at 0-0.

43rd minute - Christian Pulisic comes in with another good chance for the Americans but simply could not get enough on a header from inside the box to trouble Jordan Pickford. The shot was also wide of the goal and ultimately, another good USA offensive effort dies out. However, this has been a nice surge for the Americans as the first half is almost over.

The chances keep coming for the @USMNT pic.twitter.com/3wLv1Bukvz — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 25, 2022

41st minute - Sergino Dest has found something on the right side and made his best move of the match, slicing up the sidelines and eventually cutting into the box before his shot was deflected out for a corner kick. The wingbacks have been more aggressive in this game and Dest will certainly look to continue pushing Luke Shaw on the outside.

33rd minute - Christian Pulisic has hit the post for the Americans off a tough angle! Unfortunately, the ball went out of the bounds on the richochet for a goal kick but USA are showing good intent in the latter part of the first half.

PULISIC OFF THE CROSSBAR



So close for the @USMNT pic.twitter.com/ie0dmbVIIj — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 25, 2022

26th minute - We’ve seen the first good chance for USA, with Weston McKennie skying a shot from inside the box on a nice cross. This was the first strong attack by the Americans as they got numbers up before delivering a pinpoint ball into the box. USA might be starting to break out of the initial shell they appeared to be in to start the match.

20th minute - The Americans have made some good moves on the flanks, with Sergino Dest and Antonee Robinson both making decent runs. Weston McKennie appears to be less than 100%, which is an issue given how Gregg Berhalter appears to have this side set up. The midfielder is struggling to move up on counter opportunities and has made some poor challenges in the defensive third. We’ll see if he gets subbed soon. It’s still 0-0 on the scoreboard, so USA are not in a bad position here.

10th minute - We’ve just seen the first really dangerous move from England, with Harry Kane having a chance inside the box off a pass from Bukayo Saka. The USA managed to get a deflection to send the shot wide of the goal but England nearly got a good chance in the aftermath of the ensuing corner kick.

How did this not go in?!



England nearly gets the first goal of the game pic.twitter.com/YcHNUGAwYh — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 25, 2022

12:50 p.m. - Here’s the starting lineup for USA. We still don’t have Gio Reyna, which is sure to frustrate some fans. Haji Wright comes in for Josh Sargent. The rest of the XI remains unchanged.