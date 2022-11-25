Neymar out for Brazil’s match vs. Switzerland with ankle injury

Brazilian star Neymar has been ruled out for the team’s next 2022 World Cup match in Group G against Switzerland with an ankle injury. According to the team doctor, Neymar has a lateral ligament injury in his ankle along with some bone swelling. While he has been ruled out for this match, the team is hopeful he can play in the remaining matches.

Brazil says tests performed on Neymar's right ankle showed a ligament injury, and the soccer star will not play against Switzerland on Monday. Neymar sprained his ankle in the second half of Brazil’s win against Serbia. https://t.co/K7gtZUFbM8 — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) November 25, 2022

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Brazil are listed as favorites against Switzerland at -190. A draw is priced at +330 while Switzerland is listed at +550 to win. Obviously not having Neymar is sure to impact Brazil’s odds in this game and the tournament overall. They were favored to win the whole thing heading into the competition and depending on how Neymar’s ankle injury evolves, that could change.

Brazil’s final group game is against Cameroon on Friday, December 2. We’ll likely get a ruling on Neymar for that game Tuesday or Wednesday. Depending on Brazil’s result against Switzerland, the team might hold him out against Cameroon anyway if qualification seems likely.