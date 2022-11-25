NC State’s quarterback MJ Morris OUT for game vs. North Carolina

NC State Wolfpack quarterback MJ Morris has been declared out of Saturday’s game against the North Carolina Tar Heels in Chapel Hill per reports.

It’s official, no MJ Morris for NC State today. He’s not dressed out. — Jacob Turner (@JacobTurnerTHI) November 25, 2022

NC State’s MJ Morris injury updates

Morris had seven touchdowns and one interception so far this season in relief of Devin Leary, who was hurt later in the season. He added 648 yards as a passer and defeated Virginia Tech and Wake Forest before falling at Boston College two weeks ago.

Ben Finley will once again take over the position for NCSU today. The freshman was 16-35 for 201 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception against Louisville last week in a 25-10 defeat, and will be thrown into the deep end of the pool against the future ACC Championship Game opponents.

UNC enters the game as a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 56.5.