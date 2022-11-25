How USA can advance to knockout stage after draw vs. England

The USMNT have given themselves a chance to make the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup heading into the final group game but they’ll need to do something they haven’t done so far in the competition: win a match. After a 0-0 draw with England in the second match, USA will need all three points to guarantee a spot in the knockout stage.

The Americans will face Iran in their final group stage match, which will take place Tuesday, November 29. The match between England and Wales will be taking place at the same time. USA will likely have someone keeping track of that match but it ultimately won’t matter if the Americans cannot get the job done against Iran.

Iran will be playing for a spot in the knockout round as well after defeating Wales earlier Friday, so this figures to be a tough challenge for USA. The USMNT is a -105 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Iran is +295 and a draw is +240.