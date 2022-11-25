Reports: Nebraska to hire Matt Rhule as next football coach

Matt Rhule could be heading to Lincoln to take over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, per the reporting of Chris Low of ESPN.

Nebraska has zeroed in on former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule as @HuskerFBNation’s next head coach, and the two sides hope to finalize a deal in the coming days, sources tell ESPN. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) November 25, 2022

Rhule was 47-43 in six seasons as a college coach, split evenly between Temple and Baylor. During his last season in Waco in 2019, he guided the Bears to a Big 12 Championship and a Sugar Bowl appearance before heading to the Carolina Panthers of the NFL. He was released by the Panthers in the middle of the 2022 season after compiling an 11–27 record.

The hire makes sense for both sides, especially with potential NU target Lance Leipold signing an extension at Kansas. If you can win at places that were as down as Temple and Baylor before Rhule’s arrival amid the fallout of the Art Briles Era, this seems like a win for a moribund Huskers team that can’t get out of their own way the last several seasons.

The disaster of Scott Frost’s tenure means an experienced hand that can turn around a college program is needed. Rhule fits those characteristics in spades.

We’ll see if there’s a match between the parties soon. Nebraska’s last game is at 4 p.m. on Friday against Iowa.