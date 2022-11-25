 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Reports: Nebraska to hire Matt Rhule as next football coach

The former Baylor and Temple head coach before going to the NFL looks to land on his feet in Lincoln

By Collin Sherwin
American head coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers tracks drills during American practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, USA. Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Rhule could be heading to Lincoln to take over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, per the reporting of Chris Low of ESPN.

Rhule was 47-43 in six seasons as a college coach, split evenly between Temple and Baylor. During his last season in Waco in 2019, he guided the Bears to a Big 12 Championship and a Sugar Bowl appearance before heading to the Carolina Panthers of the NFL. He was released by the Panthers in the middle of the 2022 season after compiling an 11–27 record.

The hire makes sense for both sides, especially with potential NU target Lance Leipold signing an extension at Kansas. If you can win at places that were as down as Temple and Baylor before Rhule’s arrival amid the fallout of the Art Briles Era, this seems like a win for a moribund Huskers team that can’t get out of their own way the last several seasons.

The disaster of Scott Frost’s tenure means an experienced hand that can turn around a college program is needed. Rhule fits those characteristics in spades.

We’ll see if there’s a match between the parties soon. Nebraska’s last game is at 4 p.m. on Friday against Iowa.

More From DraftKings Nation