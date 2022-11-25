 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

World Cup 2022 knockout round qualification scenarios for Group B

Here’s the knockout qualification scenarios in Group B at the 2022 World Cup.

By Chinmay Vaidya
England v USA: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Haji Wright of United States of America and John Stones of England during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and USA at Al Bayt Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.
Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The second matches of group stage play are starting Friday and this means we’re starting to get more clarity on which teams will be in the knockout round. Here’s a look at the knockout round qualification scenarios for the teams in Group B.

Group B

Qualified: None

England are currently in the top spot in Group B with four points. They can guarantee a spot in the knockout round with a win or draw against Wales. England could also make the knockout stage with a loss against Wales if the tiebreakers go their way. Gareth Southgate’s group will be hoping to avoid that last scenario.

Iran are in the second spot in Group B with three points and can make the knockout stage with a win over USA in the final match. A loss would eliminate them from contention, while a draw will put tiebreakers into play.

The Americans have a clear mandate in the final match. If they win, they are in the knockout round. If they draw or lose, they will be out of the World Cup. Wales need a win and some help to get into the knockout round. A draw or loss would mean Wales is out of the tournament as well.

Here’s a more condensed look at potential paths in Group B.

England win or draw: Qualify for knockout round
England loss: Tiebreakers come into play with either Wales and potentially Iran

Iran win: Qualify for knockout round
Iran draw: Tiebreakers come into play if Wales beat England
Iran loss: Eliminated from contention

USA win: Qualify for knockout round
USA draw or loss: Eliminated from contention

Wales win: Tiebreakers come into play with England and potentially Iran
Wales draw or loss: Eliminated from contention

