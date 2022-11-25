World Cup 2022 knockout round qualification scenarios for Group B

The second matches of group stage play are starting Friday and this means we’re starting to get more clarity on which teams will be in the knockout round. Here’s a look at the knockout round qualification scenarios for the teams in Group B.

Group B

Qualified: None

England are currently in the top spot in Group B with four points. They can guarantee a spot in the knockout round with a win or draw against Wales. England could also make the knockout stage with a loss against Wales if the tiebreakers go their way. Gareth Southgate’s group will be hoping to avoid that last scenario.

Iran are in the second spot in Group B with three points and can make the knockout stage with a win over USA in the final match. A loss would eliminate them from contention, while a draw will put tiebreakers into play.

The Americans have a clear mandate in the final match. If they win, they are in the knockout round. If they draw or lose, they will be out of the World Cup. Wales need a win and some help to get into the knockout round. A draw or loss would mean Wales is out of the tournament as well.

Here’s a more condensed look at potential paths in Group B.

England win or draw: Qualify for knockout round

England loss: Tiebreakers come into play with either Wales and potentially Iran

Iran win: Qualify for knockout round

Iran draw: Tiebreakers come into play if Wales beat England

Iran loss: Eliminated from contention

USA win: Qualify for knockout round

USA draw or loss: Eliminated from contention

Wales win: Tiebreakers come into play with England and potentially Iran

Wales draw or loss: Eliminated from contention