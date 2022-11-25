Brandon Ingram goes to locker room Friday vs. Grizzlies with ankle injury

New Orleans Pelicans small forward Brandon Ingram went to the locker room Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies with an ankle injury. Ingram tried to play through the injury but ultimately couldn’t do so and needed further evaluation.

Brandon Ingram is doing his best to try and fight through / walk out this ankle injury but he couldn’t.



He’s headed back to the locker room now. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) November 26, 2022

The Pelicans continue to have a rough season on the injury front, with one of their three star offensive players seemingly sidelined at all times. Zion Williamson missed a few games earlier in the season and recently with foot issues stemming from last year’s injury. CJ McCollum is currently sidelined due to health and safety protocols. Ingram himself had an injury at the beginning of the season but has bounced back in a big way. He’s averaging 21.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game over the last 11 contests for the Pelicans.

If Ingram is sidelined for an extended period of time, Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall will see more playing time at small forward. Herbert Jones will also be more involved as a combo forward.