 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Brandon Ingram goes to locker room Friday vs. Grizzlies with ankle injury

The Pelicans SF was unable to play through the pain.

By Chinmay Vaidya
New Orleans Pelcians v San Antonio Spurs
Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans handles the ball during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on November 23, 2022 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.
Photos by Darren Carroll/NBAE via Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans small forward Brandon Ingram went to the locker room Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies with an ankle injury. Ingram tried to play through the injury but ultimately couldn’t do so and needed further evaluation.

The Pelicans continue to have a rough season on the injury front, with one of their three star offensive players seemingly sidelined at all times. Zion Williamson missed a few games earlier in the season and recently with foot issues stemming from last year’s injury. CJ McCollum is currently sidelined due to health and safety protocols. Ingram himself had an injury at the beginning of the season but has bounced back in a big way. He’s averaging 21.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game over the last 11 contests for the Pelicans.

If Ingram is sidelined for an extended period of time, Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall will see more playing time at small forward. Herbert Jones will also be more involved as a combo forward.

More From DraftKings Nation