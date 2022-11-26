Full undercard for Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin heavyweight fight

The OVO Arena Wembley in London, England will be the site of a heavyweight clash between top contender Dillian Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) and undefeated American Jermaine Franklin (21-0, 14 KOs). DAZN will have the full fight card starting at 2 p.m. ET. The main event is expected to begin after 5:30 p.m.

Whyte is coming off of a knockout loss to the lineal world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury over the summer. He remains a top name among heavyweights and a win Saturday could put him in line for big-money fights against Anthony Joshua or possibly Deontay Wilder.

Franklin was once a prospect, but issues with injuries and weight control have put the 29-year-old on the backburner. He won his first fight in nearly three years when he knocked out journeyman Rodney Moore in May. There aren’t any real “names” on Franklin’s resume, but he will have a major opportunity to get one Saturday.

Whyte is a -1600 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Franklin will be a heavy underdog, betting at +750.

Full Card for Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin