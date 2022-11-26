Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin fight time, live stream, more for heavyweight bout

Two big heavyweights will battle at OVO Arena Wembley on Saturday, Novemebr 26 when title contender Dillian Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) takes on undefeated American Jermaine Franklin (21-0, 14 KOs).

How to watch Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin

The fight card is expected to start at 2 p.m. ET with the main event likely begin around 5:30 p.m. ET depending on the length of the undercard matches.

DAZN will have full coverage of the fight and the complete undercard. The subscription service cost $19.99 for a month or $149.99 for a full year. More information can be found at DAZN.com

Fighter history

Whyte, 34, has been among the top heavyweights in this era to never hold a major world title. He did win the WBC interim heavyweight championship with a fourth-round knockout over Alexander Povetkin on March 27, 2021. He went on to face lineal world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on April 23, 2022 and lost by sixth-round knockout. Whyte has notable wins over Derek Chisora (twice) and Robert Helenius. He has lost to Anthony Joshua earlier in his career (December 12, 2015). Whyte is a -1600 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Franklin, 29, was once a promising American heavyweight prospect, but issues with his weight and other injuries have caused long periods of inactivity. He won a comeback fight against Rodney Moore in May to earn this opportunity. Franklin will enter the match as a +750 underdog.

Full card for Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin