Full undercard for Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda junior welterweight title fight

Two top-10 fighters in the 140-pound division will battle for the vacant WBC world super lightweight title when Jose Zepeda (35-2, 27 KOs) takes on Regis Prograis (27-1, 23 KOs). The fight will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday, November 26.

Zepeda was in a car accident Monday, but confirmed later that day that he was fine and the fight would continue as scheduled.

Prograis, a former training partner of Evander Holyield, suffered his only loss to 140-pound lineal champion Josh Taylor on October 26, 2019. He has won three fights, all by knockout, since then. Prograis is a -450 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Zepeda has won five straight fights, most recently getting a first-round knockout over Josue Vargas last October. He hasn’t fought in over a year. He is a +320 underdog going into the fight.

