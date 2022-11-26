 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full undercard for Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda junior welterweight title fight

We take a look at what to expect from the full card as Regis Prograis faces Jose Zepeda in a junior welterweight title bout on Saturday, November 26.

By DKNation Staff
Jose Zepeda v Josue Vargas

Two top-10 fighters in the 140-pound division will battle for the vacant WBC world super lightweight title when Jose Zepeda (35-2, 27 KOs) takes on Regis Prograis (27-1, 23 KOs). The fight will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday, November 26.

Zepeda was in a car accident Monday, but confirmed later that day that he was fine and the fight would continue as scheduled.

Prograis, a former training partner of Evander Holyield, suffered his only loss to 140-pound lineal champion Josh Taylor on October 26, 2019. He has won three fights, all by knockout, since then. Prograis is a -450 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Zepeda has won five straight fights, most recently getting a first-round knockout over Josue Vargas last October. He hasn’t fought in over a year. He is a +320 underdog going into the fight.

Full Card for Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda

  • Main event: Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda, 12 rounds, for WBC junior welterweight title
  • Yokasta Valle vs. Evelin Nazarena Bermudez, women’s junior flyweights
  • Ruben Torres vs. Eduardo Estela, lightweights
  • Nathan Rodriguez vs. , featherweights
  • Raquel Miller vs. TBA, women’s super middleweights
  • Austin Brooks vs. Jesus Roman, junior lightweights
  • Fernando Vargas vs. TBA, junior middleweights
  • Alejandro Reyes vs. Nelson Morales, junior welterweights
  • Jacob Macalolooy vs. Sincere Brooks, welterweights
  • Amado Vargas vs. TBA, junior lightweights

