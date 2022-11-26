Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda fight time, live stream, more for junior welterweight title bout

Jose Zepeda (35-2, 27 KOs) takes on Regis Prograis (27-1, 23 KOs) will battle for the vacant WBC super lightweight title. The fight will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday, November 26.

How to watch Regis Progais vs. Jose Zepeda

The card will begin at 9 p.m. on FITE.TV PPV. The main event is expected to begin around 11 p.m. ET. The fight will cost $59.99

Fighter history

Prograis, 33, is still ranked as the second-best fighter at 140 pounds according to Ring Magazine. His goal is to win the WBC belt Saturday and get a rematch against 140-pound lineal world champion Josh Taylor to avenge his only loss as a professional. Prograis has won three fights against mostly preliminary opposition since the loss to Taylor. Zepeda will be a significant step up, but Taylor remains a -450 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Zepeda, 33, was involved in a car accident earlier in the week but will be remain in the fight. He is ranked seventh in the 140-pound division by Ring Magazine. He fought for the WBC light heavyweight title a few years ago, losing by majority decision to Jose Ramirez on February 10, 2019. Zepeda has gone 5-0 with a no decision since that loss and now has a second chance to win his first world title. He is betring as a +320 underdog with the fight approaching.

Full card for Regis Progais vs. Jose Zepeda