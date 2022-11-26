Full undercard for Zach Parker vs. John Ryder middleweight title fight

The World Boxing Organization super middleweight (168 pounds) title will be on the line when Zach Parker (22-0, 16 KOs) takes on John Ryder (31-5, 17 KOs) at the O2 Arena on London on Saturday, November 26.

Beyond the WBO title, the winner of this match is expected to be the target opponent for multi-division titleholder Canelo Alvarez in the first quarter of 2023.

The fight card will start at 2 p.m. ET with the main event expected to start around 4:30 p.m. ET or later depending on the undercard. ESPN+ will be have the live broadcast. DraftKings Sportsbook has Parker as a -240 betting favorite. Ryder is currently betting at +180 on the moneyline.

Full Card for Zach Parker vs. John Ryder