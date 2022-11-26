Zach Parker vs. John Ryder fight time, live stream, more for middleweight title bout

Undefeated super middleweight Zach Parker (22-0, 16 KOs) will take on veteran John Ryder (31-5, 17 KOs) for the vacant WBO super middleweight title at The O2 Arena in London on Saturday, November 26.

How to watch Zach Parker vs. John Ryder

The fight card will start a 2 p.m. ET. The main event is expected to begin around 4:30 p.m. ET or later depending on the length of the undercard matches.

ESPN+ is handling the live stream and the broadcast.

Fighter history

Parker, 28, is a late bloomer in boxing with just seven full years in the sport as a profession. His name began to gain traction with a first-round knockout win over former Commenwealth super middleweight champion Luke Blackledge in September 2017. He won the British super middleweight title with a split decision win over Daryll Williams on November 3, 2018 and the WBO International super middleweight title in a second-round knockout win over Vaughn Alexander on March 26. 2021. Parker has finished his last five figths by knockout.

Ryder, 34, is in this position after an upset split decision win over former top middleweight contender Daniel Jacobs in February. The former WBA interim super middleweight champion has been around the top 15 of the division for years, but is considered more of a gatekeeper than a serious contender. His other notable fights are losses to former super middleweight champions Callum Smith and Rocky Fielding.

Full card for Zach Parker vs. John Ryder (w/odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)