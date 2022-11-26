Georgia Tech vs. Georgia start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 13 game

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (11-0, 8-0 SEC) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets meet up in Week 13 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET on Saturday and the game will air on ESPN.

Georgia is the best team in the nation this year and it doesn’t seem to be particularly close. The reigning national champions have been breezing through their opponents in recent weeks, though did play a tight game against Kentucky on Saturday. Still, this team is elite thanks to their absurdly good defense and stellar offense. Their ground game is wonderful, with the top three rushers on the team racking up a combined 19 scores and QB Stetson Bennett adds another seven more on the ground to that as well.

The Yellow Jackets did just pull a pretty amazing upset, toppling North Carolina last week. Brent Key is 4-3 now as interim coach since Geoff Collins was fired earlier in the season. This is a much tougher task than UNC was, though. They’ll need a big game from somebody on offense to pull the upset. Look for Zach Gibson to be that guy. He’s not the normal starter, with Jeff Sims out with a foot injury, but Gibson played decently last week. He was 13-of-18 for 174 yards and threw no picks. That ball security will be huge this weekend.

Georgia is a 35-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 48,5.