Michigan vs. Ohio State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 13 game

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0 B1G) and the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (11-0, 8-0 B1G) meet up in Week 13 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus for a Big Ten matchup. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET on Saturday and the game will air on FOX.

The Buckeyes are hoping to redeem themselves after last year’s loss to Michigan, which was the program’s most recent loss. They’ve nearly slipped up a few times, like a near loss to Maryland last week and a narrow escape over Northwestern a few weeks earlier, but those aren’t indicative of how good this team really is. CJ Stroud is a Heisman contender and has been elite for most of the season. He and his favorite target, Marvin Harrison Jr., have connected for 1037 yards and 11 of Stroud’s 35 touchdown strikes this season.

The Wolverines were doubted for much of the offseason, with may thinking they wouldn’t be able to replicate the magic of last year’s CFP run. Well, here they are with just one true test, save an upset in the potential B1G title game, standing in their way between another CFP berth. Blake Corum has carried the team this season, he’s got 1457 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground. But there’s some doubt about his status for Saturday. He suffered a knee injury in last week’s tight win over Illinois. Coach Jim Harbaugh said Corum’s knee was structurally sound, meaning no apparent ligament tears, but it’s still not certain if he’ll be able to play Saturday. Even if he can, it’s not a guarantee he’ll be as effective as he normally is at 100%.

Ohio State is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and are priced at -300 on the moneyline. That makes Michigan a +250 underdog, and the over/under is set at 57.