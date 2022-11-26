South Carolina vs. Clemson start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 13 game

The South Carolina Gamecocks face off with the No. 7 Clemson Tigers fresh off ending Tennessee’s College Football Playoff hopes. Can they produce an encore performance and knock the Tigers out of the playoff picture as well? We will find out at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday from Clemson Memorial Stadium. You can catch the game on ABC.

South Carolina is coming off one of its best games in years, a game that saw them stomp No. 5 Tennessee, 63-38. Quarterback Spencer Rattler turned in the best performance of his career, completing 30 of 37 passes for 438 yards and six touchdowns. If he can duplicate last week’s performance, not only will his team formally eliminate its second straight College Football Playoff hopeful, but he will generate some buzz that perhaps the Gamecocks themselves will be such a hopeful in 2023.

No. 7 Clemson still has a glimmer of hope of making the College Football Playoff. Should they win out and claim the ACC title, they could sneak in if TCU and LSU both lose either their season finales or their conference title games. While South Carolina comes in hot, Clemson has won 40 straight home games in Death Valley. South Carolina hasn’t beaten their in-state rivals since 2013 and haven’t won at Death Valley since 2012. The historical trends weigh against the Gamecocks, but momentum certain does not.

Clemson is a 14.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and are priced at -645 on the moneyline. That makes South Carolina a +480 underdog, and the over/under is set at 50.5.