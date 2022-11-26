Auburn vs. Alabama start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 13 game

The Iron Bowl is renewed this weekend as the Auburn Tigers visit the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. You can watch the game on CBS.

It has been a season of turmoil for Auburn, and they’ll have to pull a rabbit out of the hat to avoid their first sub-6 win season since 2012. The Tigers have averaged just 22 points per game in SEC play, making it difficult to hang with some of the SEC West’s high-flying offenses. They face another on Saturday in Alabama, who averages more than 38 points per game in 2022 conference play. Expect Auburn to rely heavily on its run game with Tank Bigsby, Jarquez Hunter, and QB Robby Ashford, who combined for 52 carries in the team’s 13-10 upset win over the Texas A&M Aggies two weeks ago.

Alabama is in the strange position of playing for better bowl positioning at this point in the season. There is a world where they could somehow still sneak into the College Football Playoff (namely TCU, USC, LSU, and Clemson failing to win out), but they’ll likely be shut out of the four-team tournament for just the second time since the format began. While this hasn’t been the season Nick Saban & Co. hoped for, Bryce Young can play loose and end his Iron Bowl career in style with a win over a hated rival.

Alabama is a 22-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and are priced at -2100 on the moneyline. That makes Auburn a +1100 underdog, and the over/under is set at 49.