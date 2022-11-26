Oregon vs. Oregon State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 13 game

The No. 10 Oregon Ducks visit the rival No. 22 Oregon State Beavers Saturday afternoon, marking the first time since 2012 that the two rivals will both be ranked when they square off at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. You can watch the game on ABC.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, but a power outage on campus might see that be delayed.

Corvallis area power outage has occurred. Most of Corvallis campus without power. Power has been restored to only Reser Stadium. Stay tuned for social media updates on football game impacts. — Oregon State University (@OregonState) November 26, 2022

Until a 37-34 home loss to the Washington Huskies two weeks ago, Oregon was in the thick of the College Football Playoff hunt. Now, the Ducks are playing for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game against USC. Senior QB Bo Nix is playing the best football of his up-and-down collegiate career, having thrown 25 touchdowns against just six interceptions to go with an 88.4 QBR, third-best in the country. He will look to pick apart Oregon State’s 59th-ranked pass defense, which allows 219.3 passing yards per game.

Meanwhile, Oregon State has a chance to end the season ranked for the first time in 10 years. Head coach Jonathan Smith has quickly turned his program around, and a second win in three years over the Ducks would do wonders for building even more momentum. The Beavers defense has been its calling card this season, allowing just 19.5 points per game, 15th in the country. Their work will be cut out for them against Oregon’s high-flying offense, which averages more than double that at 40.2.

Oregon is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and are priced at -165 on the moneyline. That makes Oregon State a +140 underdog, and the over/under is set at 56.5.