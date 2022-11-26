Washington vs. Washington State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 13 game

The Washington State Cougars will look to play spoiler against the rival No. 12 Washington Huskies, who are still alive for the Pac-12 Championship Game. The 2022 Apple Cup will kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET from Martin Stadium. You can watch the game on ESPN.

Washington State’s defense has showed flashes this season, holding opponents to 24 or fewer points in nine of 11 games. The conference’s leading offenses, the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans, are the only teams who have topped that mark this season. Washington’s offense has been in that mix as well this season, so LB Daiyan Henley and Co. will be put to the test. Should the Cougars manage to pull off the upset, it will have been because of the defensive unit.

Washington has been one of the most surprising teams in college football this season thanks to transfer QB Michael Penix Jr., who has played himself into the Heisman discussion. His 3,869 passing yards are the most in college football. But the Washington State defense is unlike most he has faced in Pac-12 play this season. The team’s one-two backfield punch of Wayne Taulapapa and Cameron Davis will have to be sharp to complement the passing game and give Penix time to throw against the Cougars’ formidable defense. A Washington win keeps them alive for the second spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game, which they, Oregon, and the Utah Utes all still are vying for.

Washington is a 2-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and are priced at -130 on the moneyline. That makes Washington State a +110 underdog, and the over/under is set at 59.