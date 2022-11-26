Georgia Tech vs. Georgia: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 13

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and #1 Georgia Bulldogs meet up in Week 13 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Everybody expects Georgia to win this handily, but Georgia Tech could become bowl eligible with a win.

Georgia Tech (5-6, 4-4 ACC) has had a disappointing season, but they’ve been unlucky with injuries. It’s been no surprise seeing Georgia (11-0, 8-0) dominate as they’re the big favorite to win the National Championship. Georgia has won this matchups four straight times.

The Bulldogs are set as a 35-point favorites to get the win at home at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 49.

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia

Date: Saturday, November 26

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.