Michigan vs. Ohio State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 13

The #3 Michigan Wolverines and #2 Ohio State Buckeyes meet up in Week 13 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. The winner of this game is in the College Football Playoff for sure, while the loser will be on the outside looking in.

Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) is coming off a nail-biter against Illinois where kicker Jake Moody made a field goal with nine seconds left to get the victory. Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) beat Maryland in a tight one as well, scoring a defensive touchdown in the final 10 seconds of the game. The Wolverines got the win last season, so Ohio State will look to get their revenge.

The Buckeyes are set as a 7.5-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -285 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cardinals sit at +240 on the moneyline, while the total is set at 57.

Michigan vs. Ohio State

Date: Saturday, November 26

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it at Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, you will require a cable login with access to Fox to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.