South Carolina vs. Clemson: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 13

The South Carolina Gamecocks and #9 Clemson Tigers meet up in Week 13 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. Clemson has won the Palmetto Bowl in seven straight seasons.

South Carolina (7-4, 4-4 SEC) is having one of their best seasons in recent years and they’e coming off their biggest win of the season against #5 Tennessee. Clemson has been good this season, but unlike their College Football Playoff years, has struggled at the quarterback position.

The Tigers are set as a 14.5-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -625 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Gamecocks sit at +470 on the moneyline, while the total is set at 52.

South Carolina vs. Clemson

Date: Saturday, November 26

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.