Notre Dame vs. USC: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 13

The #18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and #7 USC Trojans meet up in Week 13 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The Fighting Irish look to get one of their biggest wins under first-year head coach Marcus Freeman, while the Trojans hope to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Notre Dame (8-3, 4-2 Independent) defeated Boston College 44-0 last Saturday and has won five in a row since a disappointing loss to Stanford in the middle of October. USC (10-1, 8-1 Pac 12) got a big 48-45 victory against UCLA at the Rose Bowl.

USC is a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -210 on the moneyline. That makes Auburn a +180 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 64.5.

Notre Dame vs. USC

Date: Saturday, November 26

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.