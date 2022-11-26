 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Oregon vs. Oregon State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 13

Oregon and Oregon State face off Saturday, November 26. We break down how to watch.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The #10 Oregon Ducks and #22 Oregon State Beavers meet up in Week 13 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The Ducks look to win their 10th game which will get them into the Pac 12 Championship.

Oregon (9-2, 7-1 Pac 12) is coming off a 20-17 win over #10 Utah at the time which is a great win for first-year head coach Dan Lanning. Oregon State (8-3, 5-3 Pac 12) has been better than everybody expected. With a win against Oregon and in the bowl game, they could have their first 10-win season since 2006.

The Ducks are a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -155 on the moneyline. That makes Oregon State a +135 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 58.

Oregon vs. Oregon State

Date: Saturday, November 16
Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ABC
Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

