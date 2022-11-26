Oregon vs. Oregon State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 13

The #10 Oregon Ducks and #22 Oregon State Beavers meet up in Week 13 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The Ducks look to win their 10th game which will get them into the Pac 12 Championship.

Oregon (9-2, 7-1 Pac 12) is coming off a 20-17 win over #10 Utah at the time which is a great win for first-year head coach Dan Lanning. Oregon State (8-3, 5-3 Pac 12) has been better than everybody expected. With a win against Oregon and in the bowl game, they could have their first 10-win season since 2006.

The Ducks are a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -155 on the moneyline. That makes Oregon State a +135 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 58.

Oregon vs. Oregon State

Date: Saturday, November 16

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.